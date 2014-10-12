Around the NFL

DeMarco Murray, Cowboys shock Seahawks in Seattle

Published: Oct 12, 2014 at 01:00 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

DeMarco Murray joined Hall of Famer Jim Brown as the only players to rush for at least 100 yards in six consecutive games to open a season, leading the Dallas Cowboys to a 30-23 upset victory over the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday. Our takeaways:

  1. The Cowboys' blueprint all season has been the same one the Chargers used to knock off the Seahawks in Week 2: Playing keep away, controlling the clock and winning with physicality. The investment in Dallas' offensive line continues to pay off in a big way, with an unstoppable Murray on pace for 2,100 rushing yards. The flip side is that Murray is also on an untenable pace for 425 carries. The coaching staff will have to find a way to keep winning with the same formula while lessening Murray's burden.
  1. Russell Wilson lost for just the second time in Seattle, playing one of the worst games of his three-year career. Overly conservative from the pocket, his 47.8 passer rating was his third lowest in 42 games. He didn't get much help from an offensive line with a penchant for imploding drives via third-down penalties and a wide receiving corps that couldn't make plays at the point of the catch. The Cowboys nearly doubled the Seahawks in time of possession and total yards.
  1. Fans of absurdist cornerback debates will note that the Seahawks finally allowed Richard Sherman to "travel," shadowing Dez Bryant throughout the second half. Bryant managed just one catch in that span -- but it was a big one. Bryant and Terrance Williams both had highlight-reel catches on key third downs while Murray rushed for 46 yards in the defining game-winning drive. Bryant and Sherman formed a mutual admiration society, exchanging fist bumps and hand shakes near the end of the game.
  1. The game turned on Byron Maxwell's dropped pick six, which would have given Seattle a 17-0 lead. Maxwell went down with what Pete Carroll believes is a high ankle sprain; linebacker Bobby Wagner missed time with a foot injury; and the Cowboys capitalized, taking control of the line of scrimmage.
  1. For the second time this season, the Seahawks made the head-scratching decision to turn to journeyman wide receiver Bryan Walters with the game on the line. He was featured on two incompletions and a failed run in a five-play span that sank a fourth-quarter possession. Meanwhile, offseason hype bunnyChristine Michael and speedy rookie Paul Richardson were healthy scratches.
  1. It's early yet, but it's conceivable that the Cowboys could end up with the Most Valuable Player (Murray), the Coach of the Year (Jason Garrett), the Comeback Player of the Year (Rolando McClain) and the Executive of the Year (Jerry Jones).

We recap all the Week 6 action on a jaunty edition of the "Around the NFL Podcast." Find more Around The NFL content on NFL Now.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

