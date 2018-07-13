DeMarco Murray announces retirement after 7 seasons

"I think you just wake up. I've always heard the saying when you know, you know and one day that day will come," Murray said when asked how he knew it was time to retire. "And for me it was the last year or two. Like I said I've been constantly thinking about this. Working out still, in great shape, feel great and like I said it's time. It's time for me. I just woke up a couple weeks ago and it started to burn and burn and trigger and it got deeper so this morning I decided to call it a career."