Delhomme ruled out; QB Moore to make third start for Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Matt Moore will make his third consecutive start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
Jake Delhomme was ruled out of the game Friday with a broken finger that's kept him sidelined since Nov. 29.
Cornerback Richard Marshall is questionable with a right ankle injury, but practiced Friday. Backup running back and kick returner Tyrell Sutton is also questionable with a sore hamstring.
Defensive end Tyler Brayton is probable after missing last Sunday's loss to New England with a concussion. Linebacker Na'il Diggs (ribs), receiver Muhsin Muhammad (knee) and running back Jonathan Stewart (toe) are also probable.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press