Delhomme ruled out; QB Moore to make third start for Panthers

Published: Dec 18, 2009 at 05:03 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Matt Moore will make his third consecutive start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Jake Delhomme was ruled out of the game Friday with a broken finger that's kept him sidelined since Nov. 29.

Moore is 1-1 as a starter, but the Panthers have scored just two touchdowns in that stretch.

Cornerback Richard Marshall is questionable with a right ankle injury, but practiced Friday. Backup running back and kick returner Tyrell Sutton is also questionable with a sore hamstring.

Defensive end Tyler Brayton is probable after missing last Sunday's loss to New England with a concussion. Linebacker Na'il Diggs (ribs), receiver Muhsin Muhammad (knee) and running back Jonathan Stewart (toe) are also probable.

