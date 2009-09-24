Delhomme, Romo face off under the Monday night spotlight

Published: Sep 24, 2009 at 02:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Gil_Brandt_1400x1000
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

Here's a look at the key matchups to watch in Week 3 action:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: I don't think Patrick Mahomes 'needed' year behind Alex Smith to be great

With a much-discussed QB conundrum going on in Chicago, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce shed some light on the insight he gained from watching Patrick Mahomes evolve after sitting his rookie year.
news

Cardinals-Saints start time moved up due to Tropical Storm Ida

The New Orleans Saints announced Friday that the start time for Saturday's preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals has been moved up to 1 p.m. ET due to Tropical Storm Ida.
news

Seahawks TE Gerald Everett hoping to shine playing alongside Russell Wilson

Heading into his first season in Seattle, Seahawks TE Gerald Everett is eager to take advantage of the chance to play alongside Russell Wilson.
news

Browns' Jadeveon Clowney salivating at chance to face guards: 'We feel like they're the unathletic guys'

Adding Jadeveon Clowney gives the Browns a devastating 1-2 punch that could make life difficult for opposing offensive lines. In Clowney's eyes, those that occupy the guard position will face the toughest challenge.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW