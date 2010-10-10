Delhomme returns for Browns after Wallace injures ankle

CLEVELAND -- Browns quarterback Jake Delhomme entered Sunday's game late in the second quarter to replace starter Seneca Wallace, who suffered a right ankle injury against the Atlanta Falcons.
Wallace, making his fourth consecutive start for Delhomme, was hurt when he was sacked by Falcons defensive end Jonathan Abraham. Wallace hopped off the field on his left foot before being evaluated by Cleveland's training staff. He walked gingerly to the locker room at halftime.
Delhomme came in for one play, completing a short pass to Chansi Stuckey.
There was no immediate word on the extent of Wallace's injury. He went 11-of-15 passing for 139 yards and one touchdown before being hurt.
Delhomme had been inactive for the Browns' previous three games after severely spraining his right ankle in Week 1. He practiced all week and was hopeful he could go against the Falcons, a team he knows well after playing seven seasons with the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers.
