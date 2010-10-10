Delhomme returns for Browns after Wallace injures ankle

Published: Oct 10, 2010 at 06:43 AM

CLEVELAND -- Browns quarterback Jake Delhomme entered Sunday's game late in the second quarter to replace starter Seneca Wallace, who suffered a right ankle injury against the Atlanta Falcons.

Wallace, making his fourth consecutive start for Delhomme, was hurt when he was sacked by Falcons defensive end Jonathan Abraham. Wallace hopped off the field on his left foot before being evaluated by Cleveland's training staff. He walked gingerly to the locker room at halftime.

Delhomme came in for one play, completing a short pass to Chansi Stuckey.

There was no immediate word on the extent of Wallace's injury. He went 11-of-15 passing for 139 yards and one touchdown before being hurt.

Delhomme had been inactive for the Browns' previous three games after severely spraining his right ankle in Week 1. He practiced all week and was hopeful he could go against the Falcons, a team he knows well after playing seven seasons with the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Trade deadline madness

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

Despite surprise losses, Henry, Noah remain atop Madden Championship Series' latest power rankings

A couple of surprises have left the best two Madden players out of the upcoming Ultimate Thanksgiving tournament, but not out of the top spots in the latest Madden Championship Series power rankings.

news

Aaron Rodgers understands why Packers stood down on trade deadline: 'It just didn't pan out'

Aaron Rodgers, who has been notoriously displeased with Green Bay's pass-catching personnel decisions in recent years, wasn't as upset by the Packers' lack of additions at the trade deadline this time around.

news

Eagles place rookie first-round DL Jordan Davis (ankle) on injured reserve

Due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 8, Philadelphia first-rounder pick Jordan Davis landed on injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE