Delanie Walker, Titans strike two-year extension

The Tennessee Titans are rewarding Delanie Walker for the first Pro Bowl season of his 10-year career.

The team announced a two-year contract extension for Walker on Friday. The new deal is worth $14.7 million with $8.2 million in guarantees, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via agent Vincent Taylor.

Walker is now under Titans control through 2019, when he will 34 years old.

"We are excited to get this deal done with Delanie," general manager Jon Robinson said in a statement released by the team. "He's an integral part of this offense, and he has bought into our philosophy of what Titan football is about. We are looking forward to his continued impact both on the field and in the community in the future."

Walker carried the Titans' aerial attack on his back last season, beating safeties and linebackers across the middle on the slants and crossers that mesh with Marcus Mariota's pinpoint accuracy on intermediate throws.

Coming in at No. 98 on one writer's Top 100 list, Walker finished first in receptions and third in yards among tight ends last season. His 94 catches set a franchise record for the position.

Even if his targets decrease with the additions of DeMarco Murray, Derrick Henry and Rishard Matthews -- in addition to an increased role for Dorial Green-Beckham -- Walker figures to remain Mariota's go-to target on third downs and in the red zone.

After seven years in Vernon Davis' San Francisco shadow, Walker has emerged as one of the NFL's most productive tight ends in Nashville.

