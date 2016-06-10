Delanie Walker: Tennessee Titans are tired of losing

"Everybody is buying into the philosophy of what (coach) Mike Mularkey is selling. That's good," said tight end Delanie Walker, per TitansInsider.com. "We all in this locker room are tired of losing. So I think guys are really buying into this system, trying to figure out what we can do to change that mind-set, being able to finish. It's early now, but I can see it evolving to where guys are really going to start to understand the offense and making right decisions to put us in great situations."