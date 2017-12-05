Around the NFL

Delanie Walker: 'I'm very disrespected in the league'

Published: Dec 05, 2017 at 01:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Despite the Tennessee Titans being on track to finally make the playoffs, Delanie Walker remains among the most underappreciated players in the NFL.

Week after week, the tight end powers the Tennessee offense, leading the Titans in receptions (58), targets (82), yards (676) and plays of 20-plus yards (9). Among all TEs, Walker ranks third in the NFL in receptions, yards, and 20-plus-yard plays, yet gets nary the national fanfare of flashier players at his position.

"I'm very disrespected in the league," Walker said after Sunday's win over the Colts, via ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe. "Commentators, announcers don't talk about me. I get double and triple coverage. I'm still making plays. Nobody talks about that. That drives me. Don't talk about me. That makes me hungry. They talk about Gronk, Kelce, but not me. I do it every week. They don't talk about Delanie Walker."

We can't argue with anything Walker said. He's been a consistent performer during his five seasons in Tennessee. He's on pace for a fourth-straight 800-plus-yard season. And he provides Marcus Mariota with a go-to security blanket in key spots. Walker blocks with the best, can beat man-to-man converge from linebackers, and finds soft spots in zones. Yet he shows up on an eighth of the highlight shows compared to the likes of Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce.

For reference, Pro Football Focus ranks Walker their No. 4 overall tight end this season. Walker and Gronkowski are the only TEs to rank in the top 10 in receiving, run blocking, and pass blocking by PFF's grading.

Walker thinks he knows why he doesn't get the fanfare, like Gronk and Kelce.

"Obviously, I don't get talked about enough around the league. Probably because I play for the Titans, but the Titans are going to get talked about this year," he said.

The Titans (8-4) are in a position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2008, and Walker has played a primary role in helping Tennessee eke out underwhelming wins. Sunday's win over the Houston Texans was no different.

On a pivotal drive to close out the third quarter, Walker dashed by a linebacker, found a soft spot over the middle and ran away from would-be Texans tacklers to give the Titans a 17-10 lead they never relinquished. Walker accounted for 55 of the 80 yards on the TD drive.

"I'm always open. Can't no one cover me," Walker said.

Walker has been among the most underrated offensive players in the NFL since the Titans signed him away from the San Francisco 49ers in 2013 -- on what turned out to be one of the best bargain contracts in the league. He might not get the pop of players in bigger markets or with flashier personalities, but Walker deserves to make his third-straight Pro Bowl in 2017.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers QB Brock Purdy will postpone his upcoming UCL repair surgery due to inflammation

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will postpone his upcoming elbow surgery on his doctor's recommendation, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported late Tuesday night.

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown on QB Jalen Hurts contract extension: 'You do not pay this man, just ship me off wherever he's going to go'

Eagles Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown realizes just how significant a contract extension is for QB Jalen Hurts this offseason and Brown didn't hesitate to express his devotion to Hurts,  "I love Philly. What I'm about to say … You do not pay this man, just ship me off wherever he's going to go," said Brown.

news

Ravens OC Todd Monken wants to exploit skill sets, sees QB Lamar Jackson as an 'underrated' passer

Ravens OC Todd Monken spoke of his offensive philosophy and the 'elite' skill set of QB Lamar Jackson at his introductory press conference on Tuesday.

news

Panthers HC Frank Reich plans to hand off offensive play-calling at some point; coaching staff compiled with 'diversity of thought'

Ahead of his first season in Carolina, Panthers HC Frank Reich speaks on the importance of investing heavily in his coaching staff and offered a look into building a diverse assortment of respected coaches.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Browns part ways with special teams coordinator Mike Priefer after four seasons

Cleveland is shaking up the coaching staff once again. The Browns parted ways with special teams coach Mike Priefer, who had been special teams coordinator since 2019.

news

Evan Engram wants to return to Jags on long-term deal, open to tag: 'The interest is there on both sides'

Evan Engram is set to be the top tight end to hit free agency this offseason. Coming off the best season of his career in his first year with the Jaguars, Engram hopes to remain in Duval on a long-term contract.

news

NFL franchise tag window opens today; Lamar Jackson, Orlando Brown among candidates

Today marks the first day clubs can place the franchise or transition tag on players whose contracts are set to expire. The window runs through March 7.

news

David Carr: QB Derek Carr's free agency will be 'long process'

Derek Carr is expected to take his time and as many visits to talk with potential suitors as he can, his older brother David said Monday on "NFL Total Access."

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Colts finalizing deal to hire Jim Bob Cooter as new offensive coordinator

The Indianapolis Colts are finalizing a deal to make Jim Bob Cooter their next offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

news

Dolphins' Vic Fangio still has 'a lot of coaching left' in return as DC: 'It might be 10 years, if they'll have me'

Miami Dolphins new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has returned to coaching after a year off. He's eager to turn Miami's defensive potential into production in order to return the Dolphins to the playoff hunt.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE