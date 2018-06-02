Delanie Walker: 'I'm the best tight end in the league'

All that blocking and lack of attention might have paid off for Walker, who's helped clear the way for a 1,200-yard rusher in DeMarco Murray (in 2016) and his successor, Derrick Henry. And that's the less-heralded half of his play. The tight end who was once a secondary option at best in San Francisco has grown into a bonafide star in Tennessee, catching at least 63 passes and recording 800 or more yards receiving in all but one of his five seasons with the Titans.