Del Rio says Jaguars could be without 10 injured players against Bucs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars coach Jack Del Rio expects about 10 players to miss Saturday night's preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Although Del Rio declined to list his injured players, defensive back Don Carey (shoulder), cornerback Derek Cox (groin), defensive tackle Jonathan Lewis (ankle), tight end Zach Miller (knee), fullback Montell Owens (knee) and wide receivers Mike Thomas (hamstring) and Mike Walker (ankle) haven't practiced all week.
Linebacker Justin Durant (hip flexor), running back Rashad Jennings (groin), guard Vince Manuwai (knee), linebacker Tim Shaw (groin) and cornerback Scott Starks (hamstring) also have missed recent workouts because of injuries.
Del Rio says none of the sidelined players is a candidate for injured reserve.
