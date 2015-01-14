Del Rio's Raiders fantasy future hinges on coordinator

Published: Jan 14, 2015 at 08:58 AM

The Oakland Raiders' search for their next head coach has officially come to a close. NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport has confimed that former Broncos defensive coordinator and former Jaguars head coach Jack Del Rio will be the next head coach of the Raiders.

This doesn't have too much of an impact on the Raiders fantasy-wise just yet, as Del Rio is a defensive-minded coach. He'll likely stick with Derek Carr at quarterback, who many believed proved in 2014 he has what it takes to be a long-term starter in the NFL. Del Rio's arrival could boost the stock of Latavius Murray, however, as while he was the head coach in Jacksonville his offenses ranked in the top 10 in rush attempts in six out of nine seasons. Any one who watched Murray run in 2014 would love to seee him get that kind of volume in 2015 under Del Rio. We'll get a better sense of how the Del Rio hiring will impact the Raiders' skill position players once he finds an offensive coordinator. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport has more on this below.

Former Bears' head coach Marc Trestman would be a great addition if Del Rio can lure him to the Bay Area. Trestman would be able to be patient in molding Carr while relying on the strong legs of Murray to carry the offense. If Trestman does land in Oakland, there might be a few more Raiders' names being called in fantasy drafts this fall. Stay tuned.

