Del Rio: Running back not a 'glaring need' for Raiders

"It was good," Del Rio said of Murray's campaign. "If you get 1,000 yards, it's an accomplishment, even though it doesn't mean quite what it did when you had 12 games (in a season). It's a milestone, and he was solid. He would tell you there's more out there. He's still just scratching the surface. There's a lot more upside and opportunities to break a tackle or make a guy miss or hit the hole just right. Another year in the system will help him as well."