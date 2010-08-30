Del Rio on Jones-Drew: Surgery 'is not necessary'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- JaguarsPro Bowl running back Maurice Jones-Drew has not had knee surgery, Jacksonville coach Jack Del Rio said Monday.
Del Rio squelched the surgery rumors put out by an Internet blog report which said Jones-Drew had the surgery.
"No," he said. "No, has not happened, is not necessary. He's working, rehabbing, strengthening and gearing up for the regular season."
Because of the team's short week, Del Rio will not play Jones-Drew, who has a sometimes balky left knee, and most of the starters against Atlanta on Thursday.
"There's always a fine line," Del Rio said. "You want to work your guys, they need to be ready to go, they need to be playing at their best."
Jones-Drew, who had 10 carries in the preseason last season, has only six carries for minus-two yards this preseason, but Del Rio said he'll worry about the running back being in game shape later.
"I think in terms of ideal scenarios you'd like to have a little more active work going into it," Del Rio said. "I think arriving to the regular season with him at full strength ready to take his turn, I think that's most important rather than trying to decide whether or not he's going to be able to carry it 30 or 35 carries.
A team spokesman said Jones-Drew declined to comment.
