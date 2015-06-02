Del Rio: Khalil Mack more physical than Von Miller

"I think Khalil is way more physical than Von," said Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, who coached Miller with the Broncos. "Von got up to somewhere around 250 pounds when I had him but he's naturally closer to 240. Khalil can be up around 260 or 265 and they both play that strongside linebacker position and sub-pass-rusher role. Since most teams use their sub packages for two-thirds of the game, there will be some opportunities there. They're different but they're both special."