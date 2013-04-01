Deion Sanders or Bo Jackson?

Published: Apr 01, 2013 at 06:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

It's Opening Day in Major League baseball. And still, the biggest news of the day is Matt Flynn going to the Raiders and Carson Palmer possibly going to the Cardinals!

But to some, Opening Day of baseball is still big. It is to me. The Angels open up this season in Cincinnati. Boy, I remember when my pappy would take me to Anaheim Stadium back in the day and we'd watch the Angels take on their heated rivals of Pete Rose, Johnny Bench and George Foster. Oh wait, that never happened. What happened to tradition, baseball?

And what happened to the two-way players? There have been a number of athletes who have excelled in the NFL and MLB. The two most notable guys are Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson. There clearly is no debate. But who was superior? Well, there is only one way to settle this and that's to take them to the grid!

And without further ado ...

tim-mccarver-130401-150.jpg

Bo Jackson wins it. I mean, he was an Angel so that was obvious, right?

Talk about it with Rank via Twitter or via Facebook. Also be sure to catch the latest "Dave Dameshek Football Program."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Matt Ryan returns as starter at QB for Colts vs. Raiders over Sam Ehlinger

Matt Ryan will start at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts' game versus the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon after Sam Ehlinger started the last two games.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) out, Colt McCoy to start vs. John Wolford, Rams

A problematic hamstring will keep Kyler Murray out for Week 10. Murray is officially inactive for the Cardinals' crucial matchup Sunday against the host Rams. In Murray's place, Colt McCoy will take the starting reins for the Cards.

news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) inactive vs. Packers

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

news

Tom Brady leads Buccaneers to victory in Munich: 'One of the great football experiences I've ever had'

In many ways, Sunday's showdown between the Seahawks and Buccaneers broke new ground. But the historic event had a familiar finish, a result recognizable to Americans and Europeans alike: a Tom Brady win.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE