Deion Sanders agrees to become next head coach at Colorado

Published: Dec 03, 2022 at 10:36 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Prime Time is on to the next stop in his coaching career.

The University of Colorado Boulder officially named Deion Sanders as head coach of its football program on Saturday.

Sanders, both a Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer, joins Colorado on the same weekend his Jackson State team won its second consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference title to move his three-year record to 27-5.

Sanders' tenure with the Tigers began in 2020 during a season abbreviated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The first-time college coach went 4-3, matching the school's win total from a 12-game season the previous year.

He built on that promising start amidst adversity to help Jackson State to a stunning turnaround. The Tigers went 11-2 in 2021 and won their first SWAC conference title since 2007. This season, Sanders and Jackson State remained unbeaten through 12 games.

It's no wonder, then, that Colorado has acquired his services.

The Buffaloes parted ways with head coach Karl Dorrell in October following an 0-5 start to the season and went 1-6 under interim head coach Mike Sanford to finish last in the Pac-12. The school hasn't won a conference championship since 2001, when it was a part of the Big 12.

The hope is that Sanders can work his reclamation magic once more.

Following a one-of-a-kind NFL career, years as an NFL analyst and a dominant run with Jackson State, that will be the next challenge in Sanders' illustrious football journey.

