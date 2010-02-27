Defensive tackles steal spotlight from more glamorous skill players

Determining whether McCoy or Suh is the better player is like splitting hairs. Either would make a worthy No. 1 overall choice. Although he wasn't quite as productive a player in college, McCoy might be a little bit quicker and a slightly better athlete. Some scouts say his edge over Suh is that he makes himself a little more of a disruptive force when rushing the passer up the middle. On the other hand, McCoy might not be quite as effective stopping the run. Sometimes he can get knocked off the ball and he occasionally struggles to separate from blockers.