Defensive tackles, potential outside linebackers gaining attention

Of course, there always are some guys who turn down the invitation because they're fearful of injury or, in some cases, don't want to hurt their draft status by playing poorly in the week of practice or in the game. This year is no exception, as highly rated players such as linebacker Aaron Curry of Wake Forest, offensive tackle Eugene Monroe of Virginia, defensive end Michael Johnson of Georgia Tech and guard Duke Robinson of Oklahoma dropped out of the game. But other seniors were added to the roster, and they're here to make names for themselves.