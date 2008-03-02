Defensive tackles on the move throughout the NFL

Cleveland didn't stop with Rogers as it also traded for former Packers defensive tackle Corey Williams. He was a very productive tackle in the Packers' 4-3 defense, but will become a defensive end in the Browns' 3-4 front. The more I think about how fast Cleveland got better up front on defense without ever having a first round pick the more I am impressed with their trade philosophy. Look for the Browns to move this front with slants and stunts, similar to the Chargers and Cowboys, by mixing the 3-4 with the ability to jump into some hybrid 4-3 looks.