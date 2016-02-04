Defensive Rookie of the Year race: Marcus Peters is Mr. Popular

There were a lot of impressive rookies on defense, but Peters was clearly the best. I'll go with Marcus Peters, who looked like a star from the moment he entered the league. In fact, it was a telling sign that Peters intercepted the first pass ever thrown in his direction (in a season-opening win over Houston). He eventually finished the year with eight interceptions (tied for the league lead), 280 return yards and two touchdowns. Not bad for a kid who dropped to the Chiefs with the 18th overall pick because of character questions. This is an easy choice. Peters was a stud. He became K.C.'s shutdown corner in Year 1. Marcus Peters made plays, created turnovers and put a blanket on big-time receivers. I voted the Chiefs DB Defensive Rookie of the Year. Not to say he didn't get beat or give up plays, but Marcus Peters tied for the league lead in interceptions. To get your hands on that many passes and to turn over downs as a rookie, you have to give him credit. Didn't Marcus Peters tie for the league lead with eight interceptions? Yes, he did. He made a slew of big plays this season, scored two touchdowns and had 26 passes defensed. He was so good from start to finish you could very easily forget he was a rookie. Peters was tested week in and week out, guarding No. 1 wide receivers early in the year. People threw at him a ton -- and yes, he did give up some touchdowns. But he had a lot of picks. He deserves this. Having eight interceptions speak for itself. He had a great season.