Defensive plays of the week

[Empty Body]
Published: Dec 07, 2008 at 02:00 PM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
Packers fined $300K, Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard fined $14K for violation of COVID protocols
The NFL has concluded its review into the Green Bay Packers' COVID-19 protocols and fined the franchise $300,000 and quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard $14,650 each for violations of the league and NFL Players Association protocols, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday night.