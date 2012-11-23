Defensive players question NFL discipline; Week 12 X-factors

"I'm not gonna beat around the bush," Detroit Lions safety Louis Delmas said. "There's no possible way to beat around the bush. They definitely don't protect us at all. I know they can do a better job, as far as cut blocks, high/lows. I don't understand why a runner can put his hands on your facemask, but as soon as you go to put your hands on his facemask, it's a penalty. I don't understand it. But I hope in the near future, the league will do a better job of actually looking at plays and seeing why they're fining guys."