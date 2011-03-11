Defensive players lead the way on list of top 32 prospects

To me he's a lightning rod. I was at his pro day workout, and from a foot-speed perspective, it doesn't get much better than what he can do. He ran through the bag drills, and it was ridiculous. However, he's a boom-or-bust guy. Right now, I have him here, but he's got more talent than that. Depending on what type of kid he is, I could have him dropping out of the first round entirely.