Defensive Player of the Year winner? J.J. Watt, Tyrann Mathieu lead charge

This contest is much tougher than the MVP debate. Carolina's Josh Norman shut down various elite receivers all season long. St. Louis' Aaron Donald was the best interior lineman in football. Khalil Mack dominated as a defensive end and outside linebacker for a resurgent Raiders team. Then there's Watt.

The Texans wouldn't have made the playoffs after a 2-5 start without his stellar play in the second half. Who cares if he won this award last year? He's still that good. What Cam Newton is to the Panthers organization, quietly, Luke Kuechly is the same. I saw an instance where one of his teammates made a mistake in the Divisional Round, and Kuechly told the coach to get him out. He understands what it takes to win in this league, and his play backs that up. Despite being an undersized defensive back, Tyrann Mathieu proved to be the most versatile defensive player in the league this year. He's able to guard everything, from wideouts to tight ends to running backs, and he's one of the best tacklers in the NFL.