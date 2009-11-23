Defensive-minded coach Ryan will take bigger role with Jets' offense

Jets coach Rex Ryan also said Monday that he felt "disrespected" by the Patriots for throwing a deep pass with the game well in hand.

The Patriots led 31-14 with 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter when Tom Brady threw long for Randy Moss on third-and-6 from their own 45-yard line. The pass fell incomplete, but it riled up Ryan.

"We need to stop them anyway, so it's no biggie, but I was surprised, and I did feel a little bit disrespected," Ryan said.

Ryan added that he didn't know if Patriots coach Bill Belichick was behind the call, saying it might have been something Brady and Moss did on their own. Ryan also was asked if he believes perhaps the play was intended to be one final message to Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis, who has developed a rivalry with Moss.

"I looked at that as an opportunity for us," Ryan said. "Throw it up deep, our guy is going to come down with it more than your guy is. If they want to throw it up to Revis, that's great. If they would have thrown it up to (Wes) Welker again, I would have had a problem with it."

Moss had five catches for 34 yards, and Welker had 15 receptions for 192 yards.