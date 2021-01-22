Around the NFL

Defensive-minded Chargers HC Brandon Staley hopes to give Justin Herbert a 'dual education'

Published: Jan 22, 2021 at 12:14 AM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

His defensive reputation precedes him, but Brandon Staley wants the world to know he's excited to showcase his offensive acumen.

The new L.A. Chargers head coach spoke numerous times on the topic during his lengthy introductory press conference Thursday. With a hotshot QB like Justin Herbert﻿ at his disposal, it's not hard to understand his enthusiasm.

"That was what I was so excited about to convey in this process, was my offensive vision because I do consider myself an offensive coach," Staley said. "I think what has helped me so much on the defensive side of the ball is my offensive background. I've been fortunate to have some great teachers that have taught me a lot on offensive football. My defensive thinking has been shaped by a lot of those people. I think, when it comes to Justin, just observing and watching him from afar, I think you guys are probably all aware of the excitement about this guy and what he earned in his first year."

"... I think that my vision for the offense really fit Justin, what he can do well, where we want to take it and how we want to play and feature his style of play. Not being able to impose a system on him is creating the system for Justin and uniquely shaping it to his skillset because he is unlike anybody in the NFL. He's his own person. I think my background as a player, my background as a defensive coach, we'll be able to shape that in a really special way."

Staley's influence over the defense will be evident right away but how he contributes to the offensive side of the ball will be crucial to Herbert's development. Thanks to a well-rounded background that includes stints working under the likes of Vic Fangio and Sean McVay, the 38-year-old has a great chance to be the right influence for the young signal-caller.

While the former Rams defensive coordinator was leading the NFL's top-ranked defense this season, Herbert was down the hall putting the league on notice, setting numerous records including the rookie record for most TD passes in a season (31).

The 2020 season provided both Staley and Herbert a launching pad to make their presence known. Now, the pair will come together in 2021 with the intention of turning the Chargers around after a rough couple of seasons.

If Staley is able to figure out a way to mesh his defensive experience with Herbert's already high IQ, as he envisions, there's no telling what Year 2 could bring for the Rookie of the Year candidate and his team.

"l think that is probably the thing that I'm most excited about. Now I get to be an offensive coach for the first time since maybe calling some plays with my brothers in the backyard. I get to be an offensive coach now, too," he said. "What I mean by that is that I just want to share all of the knowledge that I have to help Justin hopefully have a dual education. He is going to be getting this amazing education from our offensive coaching staff, but then there's this other education that hopefully I can give him to sort of shape and complete his game as a player."

Related Content

news

Washington Football Team to make Jennifer King a full-time offensive assistant

The Washington Football Team will make Jennifer King a full-time offensive assistant after she spent the 2020 season as a coaching intern, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.
news

Washington hires Martin Mayhew as GM, appoints Marty Hurney to high-ranking front office role

The Washington Football Team has hired Martin Mayhew as their next GM, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. 
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Championship Sunday Preview with Bill Barnwell, Colleen Wolfe

A room filled with heroes: Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler preview NFL Championship Sunday.
news

Jaguars to hire ex-Lions interim HC Darrell Bevell as new OC

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to hire Darrell Bevell as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. 
news

Vikings OC, longtime coach Gary Kubiak announces retirement from NFL

After 25 seasons of coaching in the NFL, Gary Kubiak has called it a career. Kubiak, who served as the Vikings offensive coordinator and assistant head coach in 2020, announced his retirement on Thursday. 
news

Falcons hire Dean Pees as defensive coordinator, Dave Ragone as offensive coordinator

First-time head coach Arthur Smith will lean on a longtime defensive mind to coach the other side of the ball in Atlanta. The Falcons announced the hiring of veteran defensive coordinator Dean Pees, Dave Ragone as offensive coordinator and Marquice Williams as special teams coordinator on Thursday.
news

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy: 'Yes, I do want to be a head coach'

With one open coaching gig left, Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy remains unsigned. As he did during last year's Super Bowl week, Bieniemy has taken being passed over time and time again in stride.
news

New Jets HC Robert Saleh preaches togetherness, mum on Sam Darnold's future in intro presser

The Jets introduced their new head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday, one week after announcing his hire. With Saleh's arrival to New York comes a complete change in energy and outlook from the Adam Gase era.
news

Ex-Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris hired as new Rams defensive coordinator

Former Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris will be the new defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Thursday.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes limited in practice again, took 'majority' of snaps

Patrick Mahomes remains in the concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship game. The quarterback remained limited at practice for the second straight day.
news

Jaguars to hire Ravens DL coach Joe Cullen as new defensive coordinator

The Jaguars are expected to hire Ravens defensive line coach Joe Cullen as their new D-coordinator, Ian Rapoport reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW