Defensive juggernaut: J.J. Watt or Aldon Smith?

Published: Nov 20, 2012 at 04:59 AM

Houston DE J. J. Watt was leading for defensive player of the year after his great start but Denver LB Von Miller and 49ers OLB Aldon Smith, who had 5.5 sacks vs. Chicago, are closing in.

I know all the worshippers are enamored with Aldon Smith after last night, but one thing I've learned over the years, Steve, football is like love. You can't judge the morning after.

That's not love, homey. Ha Ha. Smith has been doing it for awhile. He's not just a situational pass rusher anymore. His well-rounded game is allowing the 49ers to run even more aggressive schemes.

Five and a half sacks. That's not a game. That's a season. Then again, it's Chicago. The 2012 Bears make the Packers look like the 1985 Bears.

Few other players have gone off like that vs. the Bears. Don't sell Smith short. Chicago's offensive line need to get Jay Cutler and Jason Campbell a huge box of apologies for the holidays.

Ok, I will concede that Smith is the best young talent on the best defense in football. But he's got a lot of help -- from the secondary to the middle. J.J. Watt doesn't have quite as much around him.

Aldon Smith has a lot of help but he's also helping other people do their thing, just like Watt is returning the favor for Connor Barwin, Jonathan Joseph and Kareem Jackson.

You want to go stats, fine? Ok, Smith has 3.5 more sacks. J.J. has more tackles and 11 passes defensed. You know how many Aldon has?

Once again, two different positions; two different demands.

None, the kid's still on his donut. Goodnight.

Again, their being asked to do different things. I love Watt, but Smith is turning into a major difference maker too.

