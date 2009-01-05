Defensive coordinator Sanders among six coaches fired by Packers

"I take responsibility for everything," Sanders said on the Monday after the Packers' season finale. "It's my responsibility. Certainly, I try to get our guys in the best position I can to be successful, and when it doesn't happen, certainly I understand that. There were a lot of good plays. The scheme has brought a lot of good plays and a lot of good wins. Certainly I know what this scheme can do. At times, I didn't get the job done. I understand that."