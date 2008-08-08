Defensive battles highlight Texans' camp

One of the most wide-open battles is for the No. 2 running back spot behind Ahman Green. The Texans acquired Chris Brown with the idea that he would fill the role, but a sore back caused him to miss some practice time. That opened the door for Steve Slaton, a third-round draft pick from West Virginia, to grab the attention of coaches with his terrific speed and versatility. The one area Slaton needs to improve if he is going to win the job is picking up blitzes.