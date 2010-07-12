Defensive backs continue to rise in prominence, draft stature

Amukamara played as a true freshman in 2007. He did not make an interception in his first two seasons at Nebraska. He was a great high school athlete in Arizona and was a starting point guard on a state championship team. He was an Arizona player of the year in high school as a running back, rushing for 366 yards and four touchdowns in a playoff game. He was also the state high school track champion in the 100 and 200 meters. He has the size, quickness and toughness to play corner in the NFL. He is a top 10 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.