Defenses coming up with blueprint for Tebow Time to run out

The most impressive aspect of Tebow's game is his ability to run between the tackles. At 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, he is built like a fullback and his hard-charging running style often catches defenders by surprise. The Broncos have taken advantage of his unique talents by routinely using a series of predetermined QB runs to complement their zone-based running game. While some of those plays are part of a zone-read option package that allows Tebow to read the reaction of the defensive end, their most dangerous runs occur in goal-line, short-yardage and third-down situations. The Broncos have increasingly relied on Tebow as their main threat in those circumstances, and opponents must have a plan for defending the QB power-run game.