Defense still rules top 32, but with a few fresh faces included

From a measurable perspective, I think Quinn has rare and elite skills for a defensive end in the NFL. To me, the bottom line is that what he does as well, or better, than anyone in the last couple of years is he has an ability to get up the field and get to the quarterback. I see him primarily as a 4-3 defensive end. Even in a 3-4 scheme, he's a rush linebacker in which he almost exclusively rushes the quarterback. I'm always worried about one-year wonders, but he's the one I would bet on this year.