Defense propels Jets past Pats, into AFC title game

Published: Jan 16, 2011 at 10:58 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Mark Sanchez threw three touchdown passes, Tom Brady was sacked five times and the trash-talking New York Jets reached their second straight AFC Championship Game with a stunning 28-21 win Sunday over the New England Patriots.

The Jets backed up coach Rex Ryan's brash talk, forcing the team with the NFL's best record into rare errors and setting up a date in Pittsburgh next Sunday against the Steelers.

New York led its fierce rival, 14-3, at halftime before Brady's 2-yard touchdown pass to Alge Crumpler and Sammy Morris' run for a two-point conversion made it 14-11 late in the third quarter. But Sanchez came right back with a 7-yard scoring pass to Santonio Holmes, and the Jets and finished the upset with Shonn Greene's 16-yard touchdown run.

The Jets (13-5) kept Ryan's prediction of a Super Bowl appearance alive. The Patriots (14-3) lost their third straight postseason game.

