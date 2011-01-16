Defense propels Jets past Pats, into AFC title game

![](http://www.nfl.com/nflnetwork)On NFL Replay
NFL Replay will re-air the New York Jets' 28-21 divisional playoff win over the New England Patriots on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 9:15 p.m. ET.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Mark Sanchez threw three touchdown passes, Tom Brady was sacked five times and the trash-talking New York Jets reached their second straight AFC Championship Game with a stunning 28-21 win Sunday over the New England Patriots.
New York led its fierce rival, 14-3, at halftime before Brady's 2-yard touchdown pass to Alge Crumpler and Sammy Morris' run for a two-point conversion made it 14-11 late in the third quarter. But Sanchez came right back with a 7-yard scoring pass to Santonio Holmes, and the Jets and finished the upset with Shonn Greene's 16-yard touchdown run.
The Jets (13-5) kept Ryan's prediction of a Super Bowl appearance alive. The Patriots (14-3) lost their third straight postseason game.