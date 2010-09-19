Defense leads way as Dolphins defeat Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Miami Dolphins intercepted three Brett Favre passes and stopped Adrian Peterson on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line to preserve a 14-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Koa Misi also recovered Favre's fumble in the end zone for one of Miami's two touchdowns, and Brian Hartline scored the other on a 5-yard pass from Chad Henne to keep the Dolphins (2-0) undefeated.
Favre had his worst day as a Viking, going 19-of-28 passing for 197 yards with four turnovers. He threw two interceptions at home all of last season, but he topped that total in the home opener.
Peterson rushed for 145 yards and one touchdown for the Vikings (0-2), who forced two fumbles of their own in a mistake-filled game.
The Vikings had a final possession with 1:42 to go, but Favre's fourth-down pass to Visanthe Shiancoe fell incomplete.