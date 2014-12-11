Defense leads Cardinals to victory over Rams

Notes: Fitzgerald was held in check against a team he has dominated, finishing with seven receptions for just 30 yards. Still, at 31 he became the youngest player to 900 career catches. In 22 games against St. Louis, he has 128 receptions and 16 TDs, most against any opponent. ... The Cardinals last won a road game without scoring a touchdown in 1935. ... The Rams led at halftime of their previous five home games this season, two of them losses. ... The Cardinals took the lead in the series, 36-35-2. ... Arizona is 7-0 at home and 4-3 on the road. ... The Rams entered with consecutive wins for the first time this season and are 3-4 at home.