Defense in decline for winless Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. -- Plagued in recent seasons by quarterback woes and a sputtering running game, the Miami Dolphins finally have an offense to match their defense.
The defense has been that bad.
"We've got a classic case of our strength becoming our weakness," coach Cam Cameron said Monday. "What I mean is we have guys who are trying to do too much. It can lead to mistakes and things that crop up at inopportune times."
That's one theory. Another is that the defense has simply become too old. Tackle Keith Traylor is 38, middle linebacker Zach Thomas is 34, end Jason Taylor is 33, tackle Vonnie Holliday is 31 and linebacker Joey Porter is 30.
Thomas sat out Sunday because of a concussion, and his availability for this week's game against Oakland is uncertain. None of the other 30-somethings distinguished themselves against the Jets.
Oakland brings to Miami a strong running game and quarterback Daunte Culpepper, a washout with the Dolphins before Cameron released him in July. Culpepper relieved an injured Josh McCown to lead the Raiders (1-2) to their first win Sunday against Cleveland.
The Dolphins defense ranked among the NFL's top 10 in eight of the past nine seasons. It's galling for Miami fans that this year's decline coincides with signs of long-sought offensive improvement.
On Sunday, Trent Green threw for 318 yards, and third-year running back Ronnie Brown had his best all-around day in the NFL, with 112 yards rushing and 99 receiving.
Miami averaged 7.1 yards per play, its best effort since 1999. The Dolphins are averaging more than 20 points a game, something they haven't done since 2002.
And yet Cameron still seeks his first win as an NFL head coach.
The defensive deficiencies begin up front, where the Dolphins have been pushed around. They're averaging only 1.3 sacks, compared with 2.9 last year, and they're allowing 166 yards rushing per game, compared with 101 in 2006.
Opponents are averaging 4.3 yards per carry, up from 3.5 last season, when Miami's defense ranked fourth in the league.
"When people can start running the football on you, now they can attack you both ways," Cameron said. "We're going to do everything we can to work to where teams are playing us one-handed, not two-handed."
Running reduces the risk of turnovers, and Miami has forced only two in three games.
Another problem: Opponents are converting nearly half of their third-down situations. The Jets were 8-for-13, and they controlled the ball for more than 20 minutes in the second half.
"You keep a defense out there long enough, every defense gets exposed," Cameron said. "Third down becomes the key."
Opponents have held an advantage in time of possession in every game, allowing them to grind Miami's defense down. The Dolphins have allowed 27 points in the fourth quarter, more than in any other period.
"Teams are going in at the half and making adjustments. For whatever reason, we are not responding," Holliday said. "We have to be a more disciplined team. That's our problem right now. We have to play smarter."
The biggest decline in productivity has come from Taylor, last year's NFL defensive player of the year. He said he stunk Sunday, when he twice jumped offside in third-and-short situations. In three games he has totaled only one sack, and he has yet to have a hand in a takeaway after forcing 10 fumbles and returning two interceptions for touchdowns last season.
"I know he'll do whatever he can to get himself and our entire defense playing better," Cameron said.
Taylor is far from the lone culprit.
Matt Roth and rookie Paul Soliai have struggled as replacements for departed linemen David Bowens, Kevin Carter and Jeff Zgonina. Newcomer Porter has yet to meet the expectations that come with his $20 million guaranteed contract. And the secondary has been in a constant state of flux, with safety Yeremiah Bell sidelined by a season-ending injury, Travis Daniels moving from cornerback to safety and cornerback Andre Goodman missing the first two games because of injury.
"All we're going to do is play Dolphins football," he said. "For the last couple of weeks we haven't been giving that to you all. We're going to be clicking on all cylinders from now on. Everybody around here believes that. We're motivated. I wish we could play right now."
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press