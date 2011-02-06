Defense carries Packers to Super Bowl win over Steelers

When the Packers opted to play man coverage, they continued to use "switch-and-replace" tactics against "bunch" formations. Capers instructed the corner assigned to the point man in the cluster to press his receiver at the line of scrimmage, and the remaining defenders would switch based on the routes of the peripheral receivers. This allowed the inside defender to get a quick jump on any shallow crosses or in-breaking routes, allowing the outside defender to take away the flat or post corner from the slot receiver. It was the use of the "switch" concept that enabled Jarrett Bush to intercept Roethlisberger in the second quarter on a ball intended for Wallace on the crossing route.