Defense carries day for Vikings, who manage with Frerotte

"He did a nice job of pulling the trigger," Childress said of Frerotte, who completed 16-of-28 passes for 204 yards, a touchdown and an interception. "I thought we threw the ball up field pretty well. Basically, he was on task in looking where he needs to look. The one interception was on a tipped ball that he tried to stick on a back shoulder. He had the right idea. He had the right guy (Berrian). That will only get better and better."