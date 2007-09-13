Defending champs leading the way after Week 1

This is how the NFL's 32 teams stack up after Week 1:
IN THE HUNT
(Teams, listed with record, that look good enough to be among the 12 playoff qualifiers; not based on conference)
1. Indianapolis (1-0): Scary thought: Peyton Manning's receivers might be better than ever. Scarier thought: The defense looks good from the start.
2. New England (1-0): Apparently, the Patriot Way agrees with Randy Moss … as does missing the entire preseason.
3. San Diego (1-0): Even a little LT magic is good enough to make a difference.
7. Cincinnati (1-0): You have to be impressed with those ball-hawking Bengal defensive linemen.
9. Carolina (1-0): Jake Delhomme isn't ready to hand over the starting quarterback job to David Carr or anyone else.
10. Detroit (1-0): Okay, Jon Kitna, that's one. Nine more to go.
11. Denver (1-0):Jay Cutler's cool in leading a remarkable game-winning drive brought back memories of the greatest Bronco of them all.
12. Baltimore (0-1): An awful opening night for Steve McNair raises questions about where this team is headed.
MIDDLE OF THE PACK
(Listed alphabetically)
Arizona Cardinals (0-1)
Buffalo Bills (0-1)
Chicago Bears (0-1)
Houston Texans (1-0)
Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1)
Minnesota Vikings (1-0)
New Orleans Saints (0-1)
New York Giants (0-1)
Oakland Raiders (0-1)
Philadelphia Eagles (0-1)
St. Louis Rams (0-1)
San Francisco 49ers (1-0)
Tennessee Titans (1-0)
Washington Redskins (1-0)
NEED WORK
(Listed alphabetically)
Atlanta Falcons (0-1)
Cleveland Browns (0-1)
Kansas City Chiefs (0-1)
Miami Dolphins (0-1)
New York Jets (0-1)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1)