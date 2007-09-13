Defending champs leading the way after Week 1

Published: Sep 13, 2007 at 03:57 PM

This is how the NFL's 32 teams stack up after Week 1:

IN THE HUNT

(Teams, listed with record, that look good enough to be among the 12 playoff qualifiers; not based on conference)

1. Indianapolis (1-0): Scary thought: Peyton Manning's receivers might be better than ever. Scarier thought: The defense looks good from the start.

2. New England (1-0): Apparently, the Patriot Way agrees with Randy Moss … as does missing the entire preseason.

3. San Diego (1-0): Even a little LT magic is good enough to make a difference.

4. Dallas (1-0):Wade Phillips, offensive genius?

Ask Vic

Have a question for Vic on anything NFL related? Don't just sit there -- send it to AskVic@nfl.com, and the best questions will be answered throughout the season right here on NFL.com!

5. Pittsburgh (1-0): The Steelers can still run the ball, but Big Ben's big arm makes them explosive.

6. Seattle (1-0): With Shaun Alexander and Matt Hasselbeck healthy, the Seahawks are tough to beat.

7. Cincinnati (1-0): You have to be impressed with those ball-hawking Bengal defensive linemen.

8. Green Bay (1-0): How about that Packers defense?

9. Carolina (1-0): Jake Delhomme isn't ready to hand over the starting quarterback job to David Carr or anyone else.

10. Detroit (1-0): Okay, Jon Kitna, that's one. Nine more to go.

11. Denver (1-0):Jay Cutler's cool in leading a remarkable game-winning drive brought back memories of the greatest Bronco of them all.

12. Baltimore (0-1): An awful opening night for Steve McNair raises questions about where this team is headed.

MIDDLE OF THE PACK

(Listed alphabetically)

Arizona Cardinals (0-1)
Buffalo Bills (0-1)
Chicago Bears (0-1)
Houston Texans (1-0)
Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1)
Minnesota Vikings (1-0)
New Orleans Saints (0-1)
New York Giants (0-1)
Oakland Raiders (0-1)
Philadelphia Eagles (0-1)
St. Louis Rams (0-1)
San Francisco 49ers (1-0)
Tennessee Titans (1-0)
Washington Redskins (1-0)

NEED WORK

(Listed alphabetically)

Atlanta Falcons (0-1)
Cleveland Browns (0-1)
Kansas City Chiefs (0-1)
Miami Dolphins (0-1)
New York Jets (0-1)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Marcas Grant's 2021 NFL Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 1

Marcas Grant breaks down some fantasy sleepers you should consider starting in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb detained on warrant over traffic offenses

Broncos Pro Bowl linebacker ﻿Bradley Chubb﻿ was detained Tuesday on a warrant for failing to appear in court last month to face traffic-related charges.
news

Mac Jones not surprised he won starting job, plans to stay in touch with Cam Newton

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones said Tuesday he wasn't shocked by the outcome of the Patriots' QB competition, explaining he always approached his first season as if he was the quarterback atop the depth chart. 
news

RB Le'Veon Bell signing with Ravens practice squad

Le'Veon Bell is signing with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW