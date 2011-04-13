Deep o-line talent pool still might not satisfy teams' needs

Offensive linemen usually stay in school for all four seasons, but that's not the case for USC's Tyron Smith. As USC defensive coordinator and longtime NFL coach Monte Kiffin said, "Tyron is just too good to stay in school." The 20-year-old Smith benched 225 pounds 31 times at his pro day, and at 310 pounds ran a 4.98-second 40-yard dash. He's athletic enough to play defense, and his footwork will allow him to handle the elite speed rushers in the NFL. His long arms at tackle can never be overrated, allowing him to keep rushers away from his body. He is also still growing into his frame and could easily add 15-20 pounds of muscle. Although he played right tackle at USC, he's projected as the best left-tackle in the draft. Smith has yet to fully develop as a player, so his best is yet to come.