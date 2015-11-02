Deep Dive: Young WRs, RBs top Week 9 waiver adds

Woods saw 13 targets come his way against the Jaguars in Week 7 before his bye, one shy of his career high (14 versus Cleveland in 2013). He caught nine of them for 84 yards and one touchdown as the Bills fell to the Jaguars. Woods hasn't been on the fantasy radar this year, as the Bills passing attack has vacillated between big games for various players - one week it's Percy Harvin, the next it's Sammy Watkins, then Chris Hogan (and so on). However, with Watkins and Harvin both battling injuries, Woods could emerge as the Bills' top passing option next week against the Dolphins. There's so much uncertainty heading into Week 9, though, as Tyrod Taylor should return under center for the Bills. He and Woods haven't created a ton of fantasy scoring so far this year. In the five games they've played together, Woods managed just 13 catches, 164 yards (12.6 ypc) and one touchdown. The one caveat is that was during the stretch where Harvin and Watkins were alternating big games. Woods is definitely worth adding though, as Taylor should improve the overall output of the offense. Woods could be a big beneficiary with so many other Bills playmakers battling injuries.