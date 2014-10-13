Deep dive: Young RBs, WRs prime waiver wire targets

Brian Hoyer, Cleveland Browns (4.3 percent owned): I had been keeping an eye on Hoyer, and while Sunday's performance wasn't exactly a statistical outburst (he completed just eight of 17 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown), it proved that Hoyer isn't going anywhere anytime soon (sorry, Johnny Manziel fans). The reason I've added Hoyer to this list for Week 7 is that he has a very favorable schedule in the coming weeks, with five of his next six matchups coming against teams in the bottom half of fantasy points against (FPA) rankings for quarterbacks. He next faces the Jaguars (28th ranked FPA) and two weeks later takes on the Buccaneers (30th ranked FPA). Add in the fact that Hoyer will get the uber-talented Josh Gordon back in Week 12, and there's reason to believe that Ohio's golden boy could turn into a golden goose for fantasy owners down the stretch. It's important to remember that FPA rankings are far from gospel when it comes to fantasy, but when you're digging deep for a quarterback you take what you can get.