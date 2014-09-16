Deep-dive: Young RB handcuffs worth stashing

Aaron Dobson (10 percent owned) or Kenbrell Thompkins (1.3 percent owned): The Patriots boast a pair of talented second-year wideouts in Dobson and Thompkins, yet the team has struggled to get them the ball or have them active in the same game. Dobson (who spent much of the preseason recovering from injury) was a healthy scratch in Week 1, while Thompkins was the healthy scratch in Week 2. I like the upside for both of these two, and even though I have a soft spot for Thompkins, I think Dobson is probably the better add as he was tearing up offseason workouts before suffering his foot injury. Either way, both are worth an add-and-stash in deeper or dynasty leagues on the hopes that one catches fire and the eye of Tom Brady in the passing game.