Deep-dive: Young QBs, RBs to stash off waivers

Branden Oliver, San Diego Chargers (0.2 percent owned): My, oh my, the backfield situation in San Diego has gone south in a hurry. They've lost their top two backs in the past two weeks, and Danny Woodhead is headed to the IR list with a broken fibula. This makes the team's offseason signing of Donald Brown look all the more savvy, but Brown was churning out fantasy points on Sunday about as quickly as Andy Dufresne was escaping from prison (37 touches, 8.9 fantasy points, .21 fantasy points per touch). This could signal the ascent of the ready and waitingBranden Oliver, an undrafted rookie in 2014. Oliver saw his first game action on Sunday, rushing three times for 11 yards. One of his runs was stuffed at the line, but he looked solid on his other two gains and was a preseason stud for the Bolts. Mathews figures to return in several weeks, but Oliver could end up seeing a decent number of touches if Brown can't turn his opportunities into more positive gains. Oliver is a total flier, but if you're in a deep league and are hurting for depth at running back he could turn in a few productive weeks as a flex.