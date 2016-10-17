Deep dive: WR, TE help plentiful on Week 7 waivers

Despite only playing on 49 percent of the Titans offensive snaps the last two weeks, Rishard Matthews has been a sneakily productive fantasy player. He caught all seven of his targets in that span for 102 yards and two touchdowns, far outproducing Tajae Sharpe and Andre Johnson in that span. While Matthews' usage is a bit puzzling and tough to count on for fantasy (his production is boosted by a few big plays), he could start earning more snaps and be deployed in a more reliable fashion if he keeps this up. Chester Rogers, not Phillip Dorsett, has been the Colts wide receiver to step up in Donte Moncrief's absence. Since Week 3, they've posted almost identical stat lines (9-126-0 for Rogers and 8-129-1 for Dorsett, both on 15 targets), though Rogers' production has come more recently. Over the last two weeks, Rogers amassed 87 yards on seven catches (10 targets), while Dorsett posted four catches for 38 yards on eight targets. Rogers isn't going to be a week-winner in fantasy, but those in need of a safe floor could scoop him up as the Colts head to Tennessee next week.