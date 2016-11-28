Deep Dive: Tyreek Hill, Taylor Gabriel offer upside

Week 12 put two speedsters into the fantasy spotlight, with Tyreek Hill and Taylor Gabriel both finishing among the top-12 scoring wide receivers (pending Monday Night Football). I was hesitant to put either in the main waiver column, though, as both reamin rotational players in their respective offenses. Week 12 was the first time Hill hasn't ranked third in snap percentage for the Chiefs since Week 7, while Gabriel has been third in snap share in each of the last four games where he's also found the end zone. However, both players do have clear roles in their offenses and are getting valuable opportunities in scoring positions. I just didn't want to outright recommend them as top-notch waiver pickups because their playing time and usage could easily set them up for a goose egg as much as it does for a top-12 weekly finish. Add and start them at your own peril, as they play each other in Week 13.