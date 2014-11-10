Deep dive: Top fantasy playoff waiver-wire pickups

Mark Sanchez, Philadelphia Eagles (8.7 percent owned): Look, I get it. Butt fumble. GQ cover. Headbands. Hot dogs. I've seen and heard it all before, same as you. But what I haven't seen is Sanchez line up in an offense with as much talent as he currently has in Philadelphia. Plus, Chip Kelly is arguably a better offensive mind than Sanchez ever had in New York, and Kelly sought out Sanchez this offseason. We saw Sanchez succeed on Monday night against the Panthers as he threw for 332 yards, two touchdowns (both to rookie Jordan Matthews who he seems to have a connection with) and zero interceptions. It looks as though he is poised to thrive in the up-tempo Philadelphia offense and has a few favorable matchups coming up (TEN in Week 12, DAL in Week 13 & 15). He's absolutely worth an add and should be owned in more than just 8.7 percent of leagues.