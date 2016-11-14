Deep dive: Time to stash Sammy Watkins off waivers

Adam Thielen has averaged 9.03 PPR fantasy points per game over the last month for the Vikings. Next week's matchup with the Cardinals isn't ideal, but Thielen could be a flex option in leagues of that ilk. As of the publication of this column Roger Lewis has yet to play in Week 10, but if Victor Cruz continues to miss time with an ankle injury, the rookie could see an increased role for the Giants, who run three-wide receiver sets on nearly all of their offensive plays. Taylor Gabriel is heading into his bye after three consecutive 12.8-plus fantasy point outings. His usage is too low (12.7 percent target share, 3 percent rush attempt share) to expect weekly returns, but he's a big-play threat who can offer boom-or-bust flex appeal in the Falcons' high-flying offense.