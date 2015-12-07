Deep dive: RB, WR handcuffs to target on waivers

In the wake of Eddie Lacy's primetime benching, fantasy owners finally learned the source of their Lacy related anguish: he's dealing with some off the field issues. Lacy's weight has been a season-long problem, but when he missed curfew on Wednesday night, the team cut Alonzo Harris (Lacy's friend and running mate who also missed curfew) and effectively benched their Pro Bowl running back. This is a dire situation for his fantasy owners, but help could be on the way in the form of Crockett. The pride of North Dakota State university runs hungry, and looked like the most dynamic back on the Packers roster against the Lions. More than likely, James Starks will still see the bulk of the carries, and Lacy could return to the coaches' good graces, but Crockett (or Montee Ball, if he signs with the team after a workout last week) is worth a look/stash in deeper leagues.