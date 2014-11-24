Deep dive: Forgotten RBs, WRs to add off waivers

Dri Archer, Pittsburgh Steelers (0.9 percent owned): Welcome to the world of super-speculative fantasy advice! Given the vast wasteland of available running back talent, I'm forced to dig even deeper here. Archer hasn't done much for the Steelers yet, but that can happen with a rookie taken in the third round as a prospect. The reason I'm wasting your time blathering on about Archer is because with LeGarrette Blount gone, Archer is now the lone backup with any experience on the Steelers depth chart to Le'Veon Bell (Josh Harris was promoted from Pittsburgh's practice squad last week). This means he has serious handcuff appeal if anything were to happen to Bell in the coming weeks, and it could be a sign that his role is set to increase. Archer is a freakish athlete with outrageous speed, and it wouldn't be terribly surprising if the Steelers started working him in a bit more as a change of pace to Bell to keep him fresh for a potential playoff push.